Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Security alert after BJP MP's car touches boom barrier at Parliament gate

News Videos

Security alert after BJP MP's car touches boom barrier at Parliament gate

Security at Gate number 01 in Parliament got alert after BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar's car accidentally touched the boom barrier.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News