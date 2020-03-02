Monday, March 02, 2020
     
2012 Delhi gangrape case: SC dismisses curative plea of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta

Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the curative petition filed by one of the four death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

