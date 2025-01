Updated on: January 17, 2025 11:48 IST

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: MP Supriya Sule expresses concern over the incident

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule expressed grave concern for Saif Ali Khan after the attack, saying it's worrying and the family is terrified. She confirmed he's in stable condition post-surgery. Mumbai police are actively investigating and assuring the attacker will be caught soon.