Updated on: December 14, 2021 21:27 IST

SAD-BSP alliance will secure comfortable majority in Punjab: BSP Chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati congratulated the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on completing 100 years and hoped that in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, the SAD-BSP alliance will secure a comfortable majority and form the government.