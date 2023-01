Updated on: January 17, 2023 14:41 IST

Rajasthan Politics: पायलट के बयान पर बैकफुट पर Ashok Gehlot | Sachin Pilot | Hindi News

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, on a solo campaign in Rajasthan ahead of polls later this year, appeared to confirm his party's fears by taking aim at his own government and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday.