Updated on: September 28, 2024 18:16 IST

India's strong response to Shehbaz Sharif's UN speech: 'Pakistan's terror will invite consequences'

India on Friday gave a befitting reply to Pakistan in the United Nations General Assembly, saying Islamabad's 'fingerprints' are on terrorist incidents across the world and the country should realise that it has long employed cross-border terrorism against its neighbours. watch to know more!