Friday, March 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. RJD MLAs bring caged mouse at assembly to protest against govt

News Videos

RJD MLAs bring caged mouse at assembly to protest against govt

MLAs of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on March 06 brought a caged mouse at the state assembly to protest against the current JD(U) government.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News