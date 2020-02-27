Thursday, February 27, 2020
     
Researchers uncover key details how bacteria causing typhoid fever identifies host's immune cells

In a breakthrough study, researchers have uncovered key details as to how the Salmonella bacteria that cause typhoid fever, identify a host's immune cells and deliver toxins that disrupt the immune system and allow the pathogen to spread.

