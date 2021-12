Updated on: December 25, 2021 18:40 IST

Request lawyers of Punjab to join AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed the Punjab government over the recent incident of sacrilege and a blast at Ludhiana court. Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, Kejriwal called the Channi government 'very weak' and promised that if elected to power, AAP would provide a strong government.