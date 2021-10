Updated on: October 18, 2021 17:20 IST

Rebel SP leader Nitin Agarwal elected as Deputy UP Assembly speaker

BJP backed Samajwadi party 'rebel' candidate Nitin Agarwal on Monday has been elected as the deputy speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, defeating Narendra Verma, the official candidate of Akhilesh Yadav's party, by 244 votes.