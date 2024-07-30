Updated on: July 30, 2024 18:56 IST

Realme 13 Pro+ Launched in India: Affordable Features and First Impressions

The Realme 13 Pro series has been launched in India, featuring the Realme 13 Pro 5G and Realme 13 Pro+ 5G. Both models come equipped with dual Sony LYT cameras, 12GB RAM, a 5,200mAh battery, and AI capabilities. Here’s the unboxing and first look.