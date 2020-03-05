Friday, March 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. RBI sets Rs 50000 withdrawal limit on Yes Bank accounts

News Videos

RBI sets Rs 50000 withdrawal limit on Yes Bank accounts

The government restricted withdrawal from capital starved Yes Bank at Rs 50,000 in the next one month. This restriction will remain till April 3, 2020.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News