Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Rajasthan: Five year old girl dies due to thirst

News Videos

Rajasthan: Five year old girl dies due to thirst

The girl died due to dehydration due to strong sunlight and lack of water.
Rajastan India Tv 5 Year Old Girl Dies News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X