Rajasthan cabinet expansion soon

Amit reports of Sachin Pilot being sidelined by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, sources told India TV that the Congress high command could go for a cabinet shuffle in Rajasthan soon. Sources said that the reshuffle could take place in July to pacify Pilot and disgruntled leaders. There are reports that nine new leaders could be given Cabinet berths. Rajasthan can have a total of 30 ministers including the Chief Minister. At present, the state has 21 ministers, including the Chief Minister.