Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Rajasthan: Bus falls off bridge in Boondi, 15 people killed

News Videos

Rajasthan: Bus falls off bridge in Boondi, 15 people killed

At least 15 have been reported dead as bus in Rajasthan's Boondi fell in a river. The bus was reportedly carrying over 40 members of the family and friends of a groom who was supposed to get married.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News