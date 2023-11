Updated on: November 25, 2023 12:01 IST

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Voting begins for 199 Assembly seats

Voting for Rajasthan Assembly election began on November 25. People in large numbers queued outside polling booths to cast their votes. Security was beefed up in and around the polling station to avoid any mishap. The polling in 199 out of 200 constituencies will continue till 6 pm. The counting of