  5. Rahul Gandhi interacts with public health expert

Rahul Gandhi interacts with public health expert

Congress Leader, Rahul Gandhi while speaking to public health expert Professor Ashish Jha via video conferencing said that bureaucrats feel that pushing COVID-19 testing numbers are not being pushed as it will build frightening narrative.

