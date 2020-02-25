Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Protest held against enforced disappearances in Karachi

News Videos

Protest held against enforced disappearances in Karachi

A massive protest was held outside the Karachi press club against the rising incidents of enforced disappearances in the Pakistani city and other parts of Sindh province in the country.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News