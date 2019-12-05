Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PNB fraud: Nirav Modi declared fugitive economic offender

News Videos

PNB fraud: Nirav Modi declared fugitive economic offender

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 15:05 IST ]
Diamantaire Nirav Modi, the key accused in the USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case was declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court in Mumbai on Thursday.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDU teachers protest, demand absorption of ad-hoc teachers Next VideoSpecial News | December 5, 2019  