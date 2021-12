Updated on: December 02, 2021 18:33 IST

PM Modi will solve all issues of farmers: Manjinder Singh Sirsa after joining BJP

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former Akali Dal leader who joined the BJP on Wednesday, has showered praise on PM Modi. Sirsa said PM Modi will resolve all issues farmers are facing. "The Modi government got the Kartarpur Corridor opened. Farmers Act has bee withdrawn," Sirsa said.