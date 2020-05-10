Sunday, May 10, 2020
     
PM Modi will hold video conferencing with all the Chief Ministers tomorrow at 3 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold video conferencing with all the Chief Ministers tomorrow at 3 pm over COVID-19 situation in the country.

