Updated on: May 24, 2023 15:03 IST

PM Modi Vs Opposition: Why is the opposition worried with PM Modi's foreign policy?

Ever since Modi's Sydney show got over..Modi's opponents are digging the video of this event. The anti-BJP parties are trying to get something like this. So that Modi can be trolled. But the special plan of the Prime Minister is something like this. Which his opponents are unable to understand. See