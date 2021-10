Updated on: October 15, 2021 16:20 IST

PM Modi urges startups to collaborate with 7 new defence companies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the seven new defence companies to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami at an event organized by the Defence Ministry. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and representatives from the Defence industry associations were also present on the occasion.