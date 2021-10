Published on: October 25, 2021 7:21 IST

PM Modi to inaugurate 9 medical colleges in UP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh on Monday, where he will launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana. According to the prime minister's office, the yojana will be launched in Varanasi at 1.15 pm. Before that, at around 10.30 am in Siddharthnagar, Prime Minister will inaugurate nine medical colleges in the state.