Updated on: October 23, 2021 12:37 IST

PM Modi speaks with beneficiaries of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme" via video conferencing. Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant was also present on the occasion. The initiative of Swayampurna Goa was launched on October 1, 2020.