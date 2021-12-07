Tuesday, December 07, 2021
     
Updated on: December 07, 2021 18:20 IST

PM Modi Says Those Wearing Red Caps Are 'Red Alert' for Uttar Pradesh

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur ahead of the assembly elections in the state, he said that while the 'red caps' are power hungry and want to form the government to serve their interests, the BJP is worried about the oppressed and deprived sections. Without taking the name of SP, he said, "The 'red caps' want to form a government to show leniency towards terrorists, to bring them out of jails. So always remember that the 'red caps' are red alert for UP - they are bells to danger."
