  5. PM Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled after 3 coronavirus cases reported in Bangladesh

PM Modi's Dhaka trip cancelled after 3 coronavirus cases reported in Bangladesh

To contain the spread of the virus, the Bangladesh government has decided to cancel the celebrations for Sheikh Mujibur Rehman's centenary birth anniversary on March 17.

