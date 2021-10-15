Updated on: October 15, 2021 13:40 IST

PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Surat hostel via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Hostel Phase-1 (Boys' Hostel), constructed by Saurashtra Patel Seva Samaj in Surat via video conferencing today at 11:00 am.