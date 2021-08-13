Updated on: August 13, 2021 18:20 IST

PM Modi insulted CM Nitish, didn't grant him time to discuss caste census: Tejashwi Yadav

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav on August 13 slammed PM Narendra Modi and said that the PM has insulted CM Nitish Kumar for not giving him time to meet over caste-based census.