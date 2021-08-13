Friday, August 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi insulted CM Nitish, didn't grant him time to discuss caste census: Tejashwi Yadav

News Videos

Updated on: August 13, 2021 18:20 IST

PM Modi insulted CM Nitish, didn't grant him time to discuss caste census: Tejashwi Yadav

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav on August 13 slammed PM Narendra Modi and said that the PM has insulted CM Nitish Kumar for not giving him time to meet over caste-based census.
Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Yadav PM Modi Tejashwi Yadav News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X