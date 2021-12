Updated on: December 28, 2021 13:53 IST

PM Modi inaugurates Kanpur Metro with a ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Kanpur, on Tuesday inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project. PM Modi also took a ride in the Metro along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.