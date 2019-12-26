Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
  5. PM Modi has a glimpses of eclipse in Kozhikode

News Videos

PM Modi has a glimpses of eclipse in Kozhikode

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 26, 2019 11:26 IST ]

PM Modi tweets,"Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about Solar Eclipse. Unfortunately, I could not see Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of eclipse in Kozhikode & other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.

