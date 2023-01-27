Friday, January 27, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi gave these mantras to learn more languages

News Videos

Updated on: January 27, 2023 19:00 IST

PM Modi gave these mantras to learn more languages

During the discussion on Pariksha, a student asked PM Modi what to do to learn more languages. Listen what PM Modi said.
news pm modi

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News