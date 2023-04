Updated on: April 12, 2023 14:08 IST

PM Modi flags off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express through video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) has given a new gift of speed to the people of Rajasthan today. Shortly before, Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express of Rajasthan. At this time, the Prime Minister is addressing the programme.