  5. Plane delayed by 30 min after pigeon enters Jaipur bound Go Air flight

A strange incident took place in a Jaipur bound Go Air fligh from Ahmedabad when passengers witnessed a pigeon inside the plane. The sudden spotting of pigeon delayed the flight for almost 30 minutes.

