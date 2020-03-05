Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 'Pink City' receives massive hailstorm

News Videos

'Pink City' receives massive hailstorm

Rajasthan's Jaipur received heavy hailstorm and rain on the evening of March 05.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News