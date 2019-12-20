Massive protest is being held at Jama Masjid against Citizenship Amendment Act. Soon after Friday prayers, protesters gathered outside Jama Masjid as they raised slogans against the amended Citizenship Act. Bhim Army convenor Chandrashekhar Azad has joined the protest. Azad had been earlier denied permission for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. Huge gathering led by the Bhim Army chief has gathered at Jama Masjid from where the protestors will march towards Jantar Mantar. Slogans of "Jai Bhim" rang out from the steps of Jama Masjid. Scores of policemen, prepared to push back against the protests, remained outside the gates, while the crowd rapidly swelled.