Updated on: August 13, 2021 17:40 IST

Patriots' Day celebrated in Manipur

Manipur today observed Patriots' Day in the memory of those heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Anglo-Manipur War of 1891. Chief Minister N Biren Singh paid floral tributes at Kangla Utra and Shaheed Minar, Bir Tikendrajit Park. A contingent of Manipur Rifles offered gun salutes to the martyrs.