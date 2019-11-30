Saturday, November 30, 2019
     
Paris train station evacuated after bomb scare

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 30, 2019 9:18 IST ]
An item which caused the evacuation of the Gare du Nord, Europe's busiest train station, has been determined by local authorities to be an inactive mortar shell.
