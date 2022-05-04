Wednesday, May 04, 2022
     
  5. Paramhans Acharya starts hunger strike after being stopped from entering Taj Mahal

Updated on: May 04, 2022 7:31 IST

Paramhans Acharya starts hunger strike after being stopped from entering Taj Mahal

Calling Taj Mahal 'Tejo Mahalaya,' Paramhans Acharya wanted to perform bhoomi poojan. After being stopped, he called it the insult of saffron and started a hunger strike.

