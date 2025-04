Pahalgam Attack: Pony Operator's Family Left Devastated, CM Omar Abdullah Pays Last Respects The Family Of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, A 28-year-old Pony Ride Operator From Hapatnar Village In Anantnag District, Is Grappling With Profound Grief Following His Tragic Death In The Pahalgam Terror Attack On April 22, 2025.