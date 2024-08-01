Updated on: August 01, 2024 16:21 IST

Operation Ismail Haniya In Tehran: How did Mossad enter Iran and kill Hamas Chief?

After the death of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniya, there are full chances of the equations in the Middle East changing... There is also a fear that now attacks against Israel may increase... Iran has announced revenge... and so has America. They have said that if Israel is attacked, they stand together..