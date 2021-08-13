Friday, August 13, 2021
     
Updated on: August 13, 2021 16:20 IST

Olympian PV Sindhu visits temple in Tirumala

Badminton player PV Sindhu visited a temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Aug 13. She offered prayers at the temple. Sindhu has won bronze medal in badminton in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.
