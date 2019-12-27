Friday, December 27, 2019
     
North India continue to reel under intense cold wave

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 27, 2019 7:16 IST ]
In New Delhi, the recorded minimum temperature on Thursday was 4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. On the other hand water tend to freez in Tangmarg, Srinagar.
