Thursday, April 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Nitish Kumar Delhi Visit: When will the talk of Modi's opponents progress beyond the meeting?

News Videos

Updated on: April 13, 2023 11:31 IST

Nitish Kumar Delhi Visit: When will the talk of Modi's opponents progress beyond the meeting? , Rahul Gandhi

Nitish Kumar Delhi Visit: There has been a big stir in Delhi in the last 24 hours to form an anti-Modi front in 2024. Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav have met Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi.
Nitish Kumar Delhi Visit India Tv Live India Tv News Breaking News Bihar

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News