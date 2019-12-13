Friday, December 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Nirbhaya case: Next hearing is scheduled on December 18

News Videos

Nirbhaya case: Next hearing is scheduled on December 18

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 13, 2019 11:39 IST ]

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora adjourned the hearing on plea of Nirbhaya's parents seeking issuance of death warrant and execution of all convicts, till 18th December.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCAB protest: Curfew relaxed from 8 am to 1 pm in Dibrugarh today