Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. New members of Rajya Sabha take oath

News Videos

New members of Rajya Sabha take oath

Newly elected, nominated or re-nominated Rajya Sabha members took oath on June 08.
Oath Ceremony BJP Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X