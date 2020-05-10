Monday, May 11, 2020
     
  5. Nearly 1200 migrants in Amritsar leave for Bihar via special train amid lockdown

Over 1180 people, mainly migrant labourers will depart from Amritsar Railway Station on May 10. Thermal screening of passengers is being done before they boarded a 'Shramik Special' train.

