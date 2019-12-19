Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Nation wide protest over Citizenship Act, heavy security deployed in several cities

News Videos

Nation wide protest over Citizenship Act, heavy security deployed in several cities

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 15:09 IST ]

Protests against the amended citizenship act continued in several cities across the country. Left parties hold protest in Bengaluru against the amended Citizenship Act & NRC while Samajwadi Party hold protest in Lucknow.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoCitizenship Act: Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP, says Samajwadi Party strongly oppose the act Next VideoCAA protests: Several metro stations closed, large number of protesters enter Red Fort area  