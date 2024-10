Updated on: October 12, 2024 15:01 IST

Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Collides: How the Passenger Train Derailed from Its Destination?

In a major mishap, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train collided with a goods train near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on October 11. The incident resulted in the derailment of at least 12 coaches, injuring as many as 19 passengers.