  5. Muqabla: Will make a new CM tomorrow...what game will Kejriwal play?

Updated on: September 16, 2024 19:17 IST

Muqabla: Will make a new CM tomorrow...what game will Kejriwal play?

Exactly 24 hours from now, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is going to resign from his post...Yesterday he had announced it...had taken 48 hours...Today marathon meetings of Aam Aadmi Party are going on. ..

